Phivolcs sees no tsunami threats

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported no tsunami threat in the Philippines following a magnitude-6.5 earthquake that jolted Papua New Guinea on Monday morning.

The state seismology bureau said that based on their evaluation of available data, no destructive tsunami threat exists.

“This is for information purposes only, and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” the advisory read issued at 5:12 a.m.

A 6.5-magnitude tremor hit northern Papua New Guinea with a depth of 64.7 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake struck at a depth of 64 kilometers and was roughly 110 kilometers (68 miles) east-southeast of Kimbe on the island of New Britain.