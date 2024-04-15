Franchises seen growing faster

The Philippine Franchisers Association (PFA) revealed that they see a conservative growth from 8 percent to 10 percent in terms of franchise growth this year.

“We are seeing 8 to 10 percent since we saw new emerging concepts. There is a growing franchiser, new revenues, and job generation,” Sheryl Quintana, PFA chairperson and founder of Oryspa Spa Solutions, said.

In terms of revenues, Quintana explained that they saw lower revenues compared to last year.

“I think the projection is much lower than last year. Which probably, we will hit 8 to 10 percent at most for this year. That is why we want to talk about year-on-year because the projection is bigger,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 Expo on Friday.

For his part, Sam Christopher Lim, PFA director for ASEAN and Special Projects, said the franchisee gets 5 to 7 franchises or multiple units.

“In terms of revenue growth, we are still looking at 12 to 15 percent, just like last year. But it is hard to forecast growth indeed in our industry,” Lim added.

FAP 2024 overall chairperson and PFA director Joey Garcia said that with the entry of new foreign concepts, the industry will have ample growth moving forward.