DepEd using recalibrated curriculum in CL

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Education (DepEd) will utilize a recalibrated curriculum that will focus more on developing foundational skills, literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills for Central Luzon (CL) students this month.

According to DepEd, the new Matatag Curriculum will be implemented for Central Luzon students. The agency cited that training for educators will be conducted before its implementation.

DepEd Regional Director May Eclar said that the Regional Training of Trainers (RTOT) of Division Trainers and School Leaders will be conducted in two batches on 15 to 19 April, 29 April and 3 May. She added that the RTOT aims to demonstrate knowledge and skills on unpacking/ merging/clustering competencies per grade level and learning area.

Eclar added that the DepEd will integrate 21st-century skills. These include principles and brain-based learning theories in teaching and learning processes; applying pedagogical approaches and assessment per learning area for effective lesson planning and simulating collaborative learning expertise; and exhibiting a positive/inclusive attitude towards the implementation of the Matatag Curriculum.

“The RTOT will prepare a total of 507 participants consisting of Curriculum and Instruction Division chiefs, senior education program specialists, education program supervisors, public schools district supervisors, selected school heads, department heads, head teachers, and master teachers for the conduct of the Division Training of School Trainers (DTOT).”

Currently, there are 5,543 participants composed of school heads, master teachers and head teachers who are expected to attend the DTOT and consequently lead the school-based training to be attended by 28,312 teachers before the beginning of School Year (SY) 2024-2025 on 29 July.

“We assure our teachers that we have reminded all the Schools Division Office officials that the schedule of the school-based training must not be done within their 30-day vacation from 1 to 30 June,” Eclar emphasized.