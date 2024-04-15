Dagoon, Davila secure PPS Cainta MVP honors

Cadee Jan Dagoon continued make heads turn while Samuel Davila dazzled on home soil, each taking MVP honors through a victory and a runner-up finish in the PPS-PEPP Cainta National Tennis Championship Sunday at the Village East Tennis Club in Cainta, Rizal.

Dagoon, fresh off her winning performance in Olongapo, replicated her success by claiming the girls’ singles 14-and-under crown and finishing second in the 16-and-U division. She slammed doubles partner Ayl Gonzaga, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the 14-and-U final, but fell to Joy Ansay, 6-3, 6-0, in the 16-and-U title match.

Davila, who upended fancied rivals to snare the boys’ 16-and-U trophy in the previous Group 1 tournament, narrowly missed retaining the crown, bowing to top seed Kraut Gavin, 6-1, 6-4.

However, he triumphed in the premier 18-and-U class, scoring a 1-0(ret.) victory over No. 1 Ariel Cabaral.

Those finishes earned Dagoon and Davila the MVP titles.

Both players also excelled in doubles, with Davila joining hands with Lucas Go to toople Cabaral and Raphael Paglalunan, 8-2, in the 18-and-U final. Dagoon and Gonzaga edged out Lilith Rufino and Carolina Fandino, 8-7(3), in a nail-biting girls’ 14-and-U championship.