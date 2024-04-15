Cordillera boosts PWD data collection

BAGUIO CITY — The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) has recently distributed computers to the different Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) in the Cordillera region to speed up data collection on Persons with Disabilities.

The computers will be used exclusively for uploading disability data to the Department of Health’s Philippine Registry for Persons with Disabilities (PRPWD).

NCDA officials turned over the computers recently to representatives of local government units of the region.