Bicol pertussis cases reach 21

The Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development (DoH-Bicol CHD) on Sunday reported that it has logged 21 cases of pertussis in the Bicol Region from 1 January to 7 April 2024.

It added that of the total, 15 cases were classified as clinical, while six were laboratory-confirmed.

The DoH-Bicol CHD-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit said that Camarines Sur had the highest number of pertussis cases with nine while Albay recorded with six cases, Sorsogon with five and Masbate with one.

Camarines Norte and Catanduanes, meanwhile, had zero cases.

Pertussis, as defined by the DoH, is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes severe, uncontrollable coughing fits that can leave the individual “whooping” for deep breaths afterward.

Meantime, the agency urged the public to get their children vaccinated against the disease.