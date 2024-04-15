309 Zambo ISFs get huge boost

The National Housing Authority (NHA) broke ground on a new housing project in Barangay Talisayan here on Sunday, aiming to provide safe and secure homes for 309 informal settler families (ISFs).

NHA general manager Joeben Tai led the groundbreaking ceremony for the “Sikat Talisayan Housing Project,” which is part of a government program to relocate ISFs residing in danger zones and areas prone to calamities.

The project will feature two-storey row houses with complete amenities including bedrooms, dining and living areas, kitchens and toilets and baths.

In his speech, Tai reiterated the NHA’s commitment to supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas” which includes strengthening housing programs to deliver shelter assistance to low-income and marginalized families.

The NHA also aims to provide support services and livelihood opportunities for the new community in Talisayan.

“We will work on this together with the Zamboanga City local government unit and Mayor John Dalipe to relocate every family and place them in a safer location,” Tai said.

The groundbreaking ceremony comes on the heels of a recent housing turnover event in Bataan, where Marcos joined Tai in handing over 216 housing units.

“For many years, you have faced the dangers of living in hazardous areas. That’s why we are here to address your problems. Now you will live in your own safe, high-quality and comfortable homes,” Marcos said in his message, acknowledging the struggles of those residing in danger zones.

NHA Regional Manager Engr. Al-Khwarizmi U. Indanan, Zamboanga City Officer-in-Charge Atty. John Louie G. Rebollos, NHA GM Tai’s wife and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Consultant Katrina Reiko C. Tai, Mayor John Dalipe, and other local government officials witnessed the groundbreaking event.