SNAPS

Arrival of new licenses

LOOK: Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza inspected the boxes and showed off another one million deliveries of plastic driver's license cards at the LTO Head Office in Quezon City, after the lifting of the injunction order by the Court of Appeals (CA). It was part of the 3.2 million of the remaining 5.2 million plastic cards before an injunction order stopped the delivery last year. | via Analy Labor