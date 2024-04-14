U.S. BPO doubles down on local ops

Afni, a leading US-based business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, marked a significant milestone recently with the opening of its newest site in Laguna.

It is currently the third office in the Philippines of the company and the first located outside Metro Manila.

The new site, at SM City Santa Rosa, underscores Afni’s commitment to providing exceptional career opportunities for Filipinos while catering to the growing demand for BPO services globally.

“The Philippines continues to be a prime location for companies seeking skilled and dedicated professionals,” Ron Greene, president and CEO of Afni, said.

“Afni’s expansion into Santa Rosa demonstrates our commitment to supporting our clients and boosting the country’s economy by establishing our presence in major hubs outside of Metro Manila.”

The newly launched Santa Rosa office spans over 9,400 square feet across multiple floors, boasting modern amenities.

Beyond its workstations, the office has conference rooms for collaboration, fostering innovation and teamwork among employees.

When construction is complete, an arcade or game room will also be available for employees to unwind during breaks, creating a fun and engaging work environment.

Sleeping quarters will also be provided.

Supportive work culture

“At Afni, we believe in fostering a supportive work environment where individuals can unlock their full potential, aligned with our ‘Better Begins Here’ philosophy. By opening our new site in Santa Rosa, we are not only creating new job opportunities but also empowering local talents in and around Laguna to thrive closer to where they live,” Khalid Khursheed, senior vice president and country manager of Afni Philippines, said.

Afni considers Santa Rosa as a strategic location due to its rich talent pool and proximity to Metro Manila.

The convenience of nearby transportation hubs, coupled with a relatively lower cost of living than in Metro Manila, offers employees especially a cost-effective advantage.

Afni aims to provide even more job opportunities in Santa Rosa, targeting at least 3,000 new employees by year-end. Afni currently has more than 8,000 employees in the Philippines, most of whom are based in Quezon City.

Afni partners with some of the world’s leading names in various industries, including insurance, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, fitness and media.

Over 10,000 Afni employees in the Philippines, US, and Mexico support clients across the entire customer lifecycle.

In 2012, Afni established its Philippine presence and has since enjoyed continued growth.