Tote with tarp

There are bags that reflect one’s fashion taste while contributing to a more sustainable future. These are the tote bags made from discarded tarpaulins that are available at SM Store branches.

The product comes from a collaboration with social entrepreneur and designer Zarah Juan under the Tarp Project of the SM Green Finds program, which promotes products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local materials, and support local communities by providing people with livelihood.

The tote bags and pouches from the initiative are sold at SM Store Makati, SM Store Aura, SM Store Megamall, SM Store MOA and SM Store North EDSA.

Juan, a long-standing collaborator in social enterprise initiatives, expressed her honor in supporting circularity and eco-friendly living alongside the SM Store.

“The seamless coordination of the project hinges on the careful consideration of each step and aspect of the design process. Moreover, I prioritized ensuring that the colors and prints transcend fleeting trends, aiming for enduring appeal and longevity, a reflection of the bag’s overarching purpose,” Juan said.

Sale proceeds from the Tarp Project will be donated to the SM Foundation’s youth and education initiatives, furthering the social impact of the campaign.

“The partnership of SM Store with Zarah Juan promotes circularity and seeks to empower local communities by cultivating their competencies and promoting livelihood,” SM Store executive vice president Dhinno Tiu says. “Our collaboration with social enterprises can help further drive a more sustainable positive change in the communities we partner with.”

SM Green Finds is a multi-year campaign with focus on products made from natural, local ingredients to support local communities and empower micro, small and medium enterprises in their green practices.

For the tote bags, discarded tarpaulins are collected by community members and persons deprived of liberty (from Quezon City) clean and cut the materials. Local bag artisans from Bulacan then print and assemble the bags.

SM Green Finds aims to make it easier for consumers to choose green products and the Tarp Project is aligned with the SM group’s thrust of upholding environmental stewardship and sustaining a green culture.