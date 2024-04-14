GLOBAL GOALS

TeaM Energy powers bottle plant with RE

RE tie-up AWGI president Alec Tempongko (4th from left) and TPEC president Tristan Taghoy (4th from right) at the recent signing of a retail electricity supply agreement. Others in photo are (from left): Keisuke Osuga, EVP for Business Development, TeaM Energy Corporation; Reggie Tarrosa, senior manager for Capacity Sourcing, TPEC; Redentor Sioson, plant manager, AWGI; Abbey Lim, manager for marketing, TPEC; Charyl Carino-San Diego, purchasing manager, AWGI; and Sonny Malacca, assistant vice president for Marketing and Technical Support, TPEC.
Bottle maker Anglo Watsons Glass Inc. (AWGI) and renewable energy (RE) are no strange bedfellows. In line with its clean and green business model, AWGI’s glass factory in Calamba, Laguna uses RE to attain zero emission.

TeaM Philippines Energy Corporation (TPEC) is more than happy to help AWGI adhere to its sustainability commitment by supplying electricity that is 100 percent backed by an international RE certificate from a domestic RE plant.

An agreement to that effect was recently signed by top officials of both companies.

AWGI already uses solar energy for the electricity needs of its plant in the Silangan Industrial Park that produces about 150 million bottles a year for Emperador liquor products.

Its two-megawatt peak rooftop solar photovoltaic system installed by Manila Electric Company’s renewable energy arm Spectrum helps the glass manufacturer reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 1,929 metric tons, which is equivalent to planting about 200,000 trees in 20 years or reducing around 7.2 million kilometers in vehicle travel per year.

