TeaM Energy powers bottle plant with RE

Bottle maker Anglo Watsons Glass Inc. (AWGI) and renewable energy (RE) are no strange bedfellows. In line with its clean and green business model, AWGI’s glass factory in Calamba, Laguna uses RE to attain zero emission.

TeaM Philippines Energy Corporation (TPEC) is more than happy to help AWGI adhere to its sustainability commitment by supplying electricity that is 100 percent backed by an international RE certificate from a domestic RE plant.

An agreement to that effect was recently signed by top officials of both companies.

AWGI already uses solar energy for the electricity needs of its plant in the Silangan Industrial Park that produces about 150 million bottles a year for Emperador liquor products.

Its two-megawatt peak rooftop solar photovoltaic system installed by Manila Electric Company’s renewable energy arm Spectrum helps the glass manufacturer reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 1,929 metric tons, which is equivalent to planting about 200,000 trees in 20 years or reducing around 7.2 million kilometers in vehicle travel per year.