Suzuki extends scorching deals on Ertiga Hybrid, S-Presso

Summer just got even hotter as Suzuki Philippines announced recently that it was extending its “Summer to Remember Promo” where hot deals and discounts await its patrons and first-time buyers only for this month!
For the whole month of April, 2024, Suzuki customers can take advantage of the extended low downpayment promotions and huge cash discounts when buying a new Ertiga Hybrid or S-Presso unit.
There is no better time to buy a brand new Ertiga Hybrid and drive in elegance with its cutting-edge features like the Engine Auto Stop Start System and vibrant TFT LCD multi-information display! Just opt for a cash transaction for GL AT and MT variants and save up to P60,000 worth of discount.
Alternatively, a low downpayment option awaits discerning customers! For a downpayment of only P78,000, bring home a new Ertiga Hybrid MT unit and pay only P22,176 per month; or a new Ertiga Hybrid AT for a downpayment of P88,000 and a monthly installment of as low as P22,886.
Moreover, pay in cash for a new GLX AT Hybrid and get up to P40,000 discount — or decide on a low downpayment option worth P98,000 and pay only P23,901 monthly.
With a bold design and robust stance radiating vibrant energy, kickstart your excitement in life with a new S-Presso unit. Just pay in cash and enjoy a hot P32,000 in savings.
Alternatively, a low downpayment promo awaits for only P59,000. Pay only as low as P12,579 to P13,391 per month for manual and automatic transmissions, respectively, and take home your new S-Presso without breaking the bank!
Never let the summer season slip away without seizing the scorching deals to upgrade your ride. Head to your nearest Suzuki dealership nationwide and take the leap towards a more convenient and sustainable driving