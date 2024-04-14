Suzuki extends scorching deals on Ertiga Hybrid, S-Presso

Summer just got even hotter as Suzuki Philippines announced recently that it was extending its “Summer to Remember Promo” where hot deals and discounts await its patrons and first-time buyers only for this month!

For the whole month of April, 2024, Suzuki customers can take advantage of the extended low downpayment promotions and huge cash discounts when buying a new Ertiga Hybrid or S-Presso unit.

There is no better time to buy a brand new Ertiga Hybrid and drive in elegance with its cutting-edge features like the Engine Auto Stop Start System and vibrant TFT LCD multi-information display! Just opt for a cash transaction for GL AT and MT variants and save up to P60,000 worth of discount.

Alternatively, a low downpayment option awaits discerning customers! For a downpayment of only P78,000, bring home a new Ertiga Hybrid MT unit and pay only P22,176 per month; or a new Ertiga Hybrid AT for a downpayment of P88,000 and a monthly installment of as low as P22,886.