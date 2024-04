SNAPS

Rising chess stars ♟️

LOOK: Future grandmasters from Olongapo City showcased their skills in the 2024 Monthly Age Group Standard Chess Tournament, a grassroots program nurturing young talents. The tournament was held on a Saturday afternoon at SM City Olongapo Central. Its main objective was to cultivate interest in chess and identify potential future grandmasters to represent Olongapo City. | via Jonas Reyes