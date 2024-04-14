NHA breaks ground new housing project in Zamboanga City

National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Joeben Tai recently led the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sikat Talisayan Housing Project in Brgy. Talisayan, Zamboanga City.

The relocation site implemented under the housing program for informal settler families (ISFs) affected by government infrastructure projects, living along danger zones and calamity-prone areas in the city will accommodate 309 qualified families and features two-story rowhouses complete with bed, dining and living room, kitchen, and toilet and bath.

In support of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr.'s goal of a Bagong Pilipinas, the NHA strengthens its housing programs to provide shelter assistance to low-income and marginalized families, ensuring support services and livelihood interventions for the new community.

Aligning with President Marcos Jr.'s mission, NHA GM Tai promised Zamboangueños that their living conditions would improve with the agency's housing projects in the city.

"Pagta-trabahuhan po natin 'yan with Zamboanga City LGU [local government unit], with Mayor Dalipe, para mai-relocate po ang bawat pamilya at mailagay na po kayo sa mas ligtas na lugar," NHA GM Tai emphasized.

Recently, PBBM joined NHA GM Tai in a ceremonial turnover of 216 housing units in Bataan. In his message, President Marcos Jr. acknowledged the tribulations of living along danger areas and how NHA can alleviate their living conditions, "Sa loob ng maraming taon, humarap kayo sa peligrong dala ng pagtira sa mapapanganib na lugar. Kaya narito tayo upang bigyan ng lunas ang kanilang suliranin. Kayo ngayon ay maninirahan sa sariling bahay na ligtas, de-kalidad, at komportable."

NHA Regional Manager Engr. Al-Khwarizmi U. Indanan, Zamboanga City Officer-in-Charge Atty. John Louie G. Rebollos, NHA GM Tai's wife and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Consultant Katrina Reiko C. Tai, Mayor John Dalipe and other local government officials and staff witnessed the event.