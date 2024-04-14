E-trade roadmap boosts int’l profile

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is not certain when the E-Commerce Philippines 2024-2028 Roadmap will be unveiled to the public.

On 8 April, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual led the E-Commerce Promotion Council in discussing the roadmap, which is expected to expand the international presence of Philippine products and services.

Representatives from both the government and private sector within the e-commerce ecosystem attended the meeting, including those from digital platforms, e-marketplaces, digital payments and telecommunication companies.

Shift from easy to exciting commerce

“This roadmap represents a shift from easy commerce to exciting commerce,” Secretary Pascual said as he shared the vision of the new roadmap.

“Our goal is to strengthen the trust between buyers and sellers. By achieving this, we can foster a more complex economic landscape, enhancing connections and establishing stronger relationships,” he added.

The 2024-2028 roadmap builds upon the gains of the previous one while introducing inclusivity and innovation as its key elements, prioritizing the growth of key industries such as tourism, creative, food and agribusiness, transportation and logistics.

Pascual said the recently enacted Republic Act 11967, or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, is expected to further support the vision of enhancing trust in e-commerce.

Progress is underway, with the technical working group nearing completion of the draft implementing rules and regulations of the ITA, after reviewing public comments.

Further, Pascual thanked the EPC members, particularly the private sector, for their active engagement during the stakeholder consultation.

“As council members, we play a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory landscape of e-commerce in the Philippines, ensuring the integrity and sustainability of our e-commerce processes,” the DTI chief stated, acknowledging the members’ contribution to crafting the roadmap which is aimed at boosting the country’s e-commerce industry.

Shaping the future of e-commerce

“On a more strategic level, the E-commerce Promotion Council is tasked with shaping the future of e-commerce in our country by addressing current challenges. We are entrusted with the responsibility of charting our future,” he added.

The E-Commerce Philippines 2024-2028 Roadmap is envisioned as a future-ready plan with 13 strategies and 28 deliverables aimed at building trust between online customers and sellers. It promotes inclusivity in e-commerce with programs geared towards youth, women, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.