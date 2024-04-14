Diaz gives young guns Olympic tips

Take it from Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches, Diaz advices the new breed of weightlifters to push themselves to the limit to realize their dreams.

“It’s not about how early you started but you set your heart and mindset on what they do every day,” said Diaz, who competed in four Olympics.

“They also have a dream and a reason why they’re doing it. It doesn’t matter what age they start but if they want to qualify, they have to give their all to it.”

Speaking during an event by corporate backer MILO in Quezon City, Diaz said that Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and John Febuar Ceniza should show their grit and heart when they compete in the Paris Games which opens on 26 July.

Rosegie Ramos is also in the running for an Olympic slot but will have to wait until 24 May for the final announcement by the International Weightlifting Federation.

Diaz, 33, who made her Olympic debut in 2008 in Beijing at age 17, also saw action in London (2012), Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021).

Before Tokyo, the Zamboanga City native took the silver in Brazil.

Also in attendance during the affair were volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, karateka Jaime Lim and former professional basketball player Chris Tiu.