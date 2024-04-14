Cone cites rivals’ progress

So far, it has been a tight race for spots in the quarterfinals midway through the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

Other than defending champion San Miguel Beer still sporting a perfect record after five outings, the rest of the field remains neck-and-neck jockeying for position in the playoffs, especially with most teams bunched in the middle of the pack.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone welcomes the tough competition, an indication that the parity in the league has improved by leaps and bounds.

“For me, I mean I think it’s great for the PBA that everybody’s (getting better). You can get beat on any given night. We proved that last Sunday,” Cone said of the Gin Kings’ 85-91 shocking loss to Terrafirma last 7 April.

Ginebra, which is playing NorthPort as of press time, is also clumped in the middle of the standings along with other squads that are usually lagging.

NorthPort, Terrafirma and even the suddenly skidding Blackwater have been making noise as contenders pulling upsets over the traditional powerhouse squads.

“The teams that weren’t expected to do well are doing very, very well. You can see that the talents have elevated, the coaches have elevated so it’s a good thing,” Cone said.

But better competition also means a harder road to the next round.

The Gin Kings snapped a two-game skid at the expense of the Bossing, 105-86, last Friday in the return of Scottie Thompson (back injury) after missing their first six games.

“For us, we don’t want to be in that middle of the pack. We don’t really wanna be there,” Cone said.

“But you know we’re a team that historically has not really played really well in the beginning. We try to find ourselves and hopefully we pick it up towards the end and get ready for the playoffs. That’s our goal to get ready for the playoffs the best we can.”

Meanwhile, Calvin Oftana poured a career-high 37 points to lift TNT past NLEX, 104-101, for its first back-to-back wins of the tournament late Saturday at the Candon City Arena in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

Oftana had plenty of help with RR Pogoy scoring 21 and Glenn Khobuntin added 11 as the Tropang Giga hiked their win-loss record to 4-3.

The Road Warriors, who blew an 11-point lead in the final canto, saw their four-game winning streak snapped to slide down to a 5-2 slate.