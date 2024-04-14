Boost to farmers

Dear Editor,

The National Food Authority’s (NFA) recent efforts to directly procure rice from farmers in Nueva Ecija are a welcome development. This has the potential to address long-standing issues plaguing Filipino farmers and contribute to the country’s food security.

It is also a step towards revitalizing the agriculture sector, which is part of the Marcos administration’s programs.

For decades, Filipino farmers have grappled with the problem of low palay prices. Due to the dominance of private traders who often dictate the buying price, farmers are forced to sell their produce at meager rates, barely enough to cover production costs.

This situation discourages farmers from planting rice, leading to a decline in production and dependence on rice imports.

The NFA’s intervention, by increasing the price it offers for palay, can create a more competitive market environment as it can incentivize farmers to plant more rice and boost domestic production.

Higher prices will also translate to better incomes for farmers, improving their livelihoods and uplifting their communities.

However, opponents of direct procurement might raise concerns about the NFA’s capacity to manage the buying process and store the procured rice efficiently.

It’s no secret that the NFA’s image has been tarnished by corruption and inefficiency in the past. Still, the new administration has vowed to address these issues and professionalize the agency.

By implementing transparent procedures and partnering with reputable organizations, the NFA can ensure the success of this initiative.

Let me also stress that focusing on palay procurement presents an opportunity to address post-harvest losses. The Philippines has one of the highest post-harvest loss rates in Southeast Asia, estimated at around 20 percent.

The NFA can play a role in establishing better storage facilities and providing technical assistance to farmers on proper storage techniques, which, I think, will minimize losses and ensure that more rice reaches consumers.

I also believe that the NFA’s direct procurement program should be seen as part of a broader strategy to revitalize the Philippine agriculture sector. Investments in infrastructure, such as irrigation systems and farm-to-market roads, are crucial to improving farm productivity.

Additionally, providing farmers with access to credit, better-quality seeds, and technical know-how is essential for sustainable growth.

The NFA’s move to directly procure rice from farmers in Nueva Ecija is a positive step towards ensuring food security and uplifting the lives of Filipino farmers. The success of this program hinges on transparency, efficiency, and a holistic approach to agricultural development.

By addressing long-standing issues in the sector, the Philippines can achieve greater rice self-sufficiency and empower its farmers to be more robust pillars of the nation’s economy.

Ginger Baylon

longing_1989@yahoo.com