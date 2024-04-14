Bolden scores brace

Sarina Bolden scored a brace as Newcastle Jets FC prevailed over Western United FC, 4-2, Saturday to reach the semifinal round of the A-League Women at the Regional Football Facility in Tarneit, Australia.

The Jets finally entered the two-legged semifinals for the first time since 2008 when the squad made it as far as the final before bowing down to Central Coast Mariners.

After Bolden scored in the 11th minute, Alana Cerne equalized for Western United in the 22nd minute for a 1-1 score line.

Bolden again gave Newcastle the lead after she scored in the 45+1 minute for a 2-1 lead in the first half.

Catherine Zimmerman then forced another equalizer for Western United after scoring in the 68th minute and with no goals scored for the rest of the second half, the game went into extra time.

Newcastle took over in extra time as Melina Ayres and Sophie Hoban scored in the 101st and 113th minutes, respectively.

Awaiting Newcastle in the two-legged semifinal is Melbourne City FC.

Both squads will clash in the first leg on 19 to 21 April and in the second leg on 27 April with the winner going to the final.

Also, Bolden, who also plays for the Philippine women’s national football team, also has a chance to win the Golden Boot after netting 12 goals in 17 matches.

Michelle Heyman of Canberra United currently leads with 17 goals but her squad missed out of the postseason for this year.