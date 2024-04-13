Victolero thrilled to acquire Balanza

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero sees Jerrick Balanza as a perfect fit as they try to make another title run in the Philippine Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association.

In a conversation with Daily Tribune, the Hotshots mentor said they acquired Balanza in exchange for a second-round pick in a bid to address the injuries that hampered their roster, especially their backcourt.

He said Rome Dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio remain out with ankle injuries while Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon are playing hurt with minor injuries, prompting them to lose two of their first four games in the season-opening conference.

“He is young, aggressive and smart. He is a perfect fit to our system,” said Victolero, adding that Balanza had already reported for practice and will be available when they face Phoenix on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We want to address our problem in the 2-3 positions as we are being hampered by injury. Rome (Dela Rosa) and Aris (Dionisio) are injured while Mark (Barroca) and Jio (Jalalon) are both playing hurt. I hope Jerrick can provide quality minutes as we try to make another title run in this conference.”

Balanza had a stellar career with Letran College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association before he was tapped with the 13th pick by Barangay Ginebra before moving to NorthPort. Converge acquired him in January of last year, reuniting him with his former Letran coach Aldin Ayo. He, however, fell out of Ayo’s rotation due to the emergence of Alex Stockton and Justin Arana.

Now, he will be playing a key role for the Hotshots, who are determined to win their first title since 2018.

But Victolero vowed to be patient in Balanza’s development.

“Again, it will take some time before he can adjust to our system,” he said.

“We have to be patient.”