Tokyo vows bigger transport funding

The Japanese government has committed to further advance economic ties with the Philippines, particularly in the transportation sector.

Ambassador Endo Kazuya visited Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista on Thursday, where the Japanese envoy reiterated support for the government’s “Build Better More” initiative.

Meanwhile, Bautista conveyed his appreciation for the support of the Japanese government in various transport-related areas, including the “Project on Formulation of 30-year Railway Master Plan for the Greater Capital Region.”

The master plan for the Philippines, currently under development, provided a foundation for discussions on the sustainable operations of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), North-South Commuter Railway System (NSCR), MRT-3, and other upcoming rail systems.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has been looking to expand its collaboration with Japanese partners, especially with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to hasten the completion of major railway projects.

Top DoTr officials met with JICA and the Japanese Ministry of Land Infrastructure Transport and Tourism last February to discuss areas of partnerships to further support the ongoing works at the MMSP and NSCR.

Japanese Embassy to the Philippines’ Economic Minister Nihei Daisuke, Japan International JICA Chief Representative to the Philippines Takema Sakamoto, and Japan National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies Dr. Morichi Shigeru were present during the discussion.

Beyond long meetings

“Let us move beyond table-top discussions. Let us cascade the inertia of transformation to the frontlines of these projects. The challenge is to extract from today’s discussions how best to bridge the gap between our vision of an ideal rail industry and the current status of our rail system operations,” Bautista said.