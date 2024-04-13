SMOOTH AND SHINY

Beau Belga flirted with another triple-double to fuel Rain or Shine to a fourth straight win after downing Terrafirma, 116-104, in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup Saturday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

After a poor start in their all-Filipino Conference campaign dropping four consecutive games, the Elasto Painters are now knocking on the playoffs door with an even 4-4 win-loss record bunched in the middle of the pack.

The veteran big man once again displayed a masterclass of a performance scoring 19 points with seven rebounds and eight assists two outings after making his mark as the first local in franchise history to finish with a triple double.

Belga scored 10 of his markers in the final period including a couple of treys that kept the Dyip at bay.

Rain or Shine put the game away with 1:39 left in the game after Santi Santillan completed a three-point play for a 114-98 separation.

Young guard Andrei Caracut sparked the Elasto Painters’ second half assault after a close first 24 minutes of action where Rain or Shine got ahead by just four at the half.

Caracut showcased good decision-making and spreading the court with accurate passing to finish with 10 assists on top of 17 points and four rebounds for the Elasto Painters, who shared the ball really well with a total of 40 assists.

The Elasto Painters are the first team to dish out 40 dimes this conference and first since San Miguel Beer had 46 assists in a 145-132 win over NorthPort on 15 February 2023 in last season’s Governors’ Cup elimination round.

Jhonard Clario had 16 points, Santillan added 15, Mark Borboran scored 13 while Mac Belo and Gian Mamuyac posted 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Rain or Shine.

The Dyip suffered its second loss in four days to slide down to a 4-5 card.

Stephen Holt had a double-double of 20 points and 13 assists the top pick of the last draft spiked with eight rebounds and two steals for Terrafirma.

Juami Tiongson added 20 points, Javi Gomez de Liaño produced 18 points and 10 rebounds while Isaac Go had 13 points and nine boards in a lost cause for the Dyip.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE (116) — Belga 19, Caracut 17, Clarito 16, Santillan 15, Borboran 13, Belo 11, Mamuyac 10, Demusis 6, Ildefonso 6, Asistio 3, Nocum 0.

TERRAFIRMA (104) — Holt 20, Tiongson 20, Gomez de Liaño 18, Go 13, Cahilig 9, Camson 9, Calvo 4, Alolino 4, Ramos 3, Carino 3, Sangalang 1, Mina 0.

Quarters: 34-32, 65-61, 92-82, 116-104.