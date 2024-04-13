Police securing BARMM SGA plebiscite

The police deployed around 600 officers to polling stations across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) special geographic area (SGA) on Friday to ensure a peaceful and orderly plebiscite on Saturday.

PRO-BAR Acting Director, Brigadier General Prexy D. Tanggawohn, said the region expects nearly 89,594 eligible voters to cast their ballots at 67 polling precincts available in the SGA.

“A significant contingent of 440 police personnel were deployed to polling stations across the SGA,” Tanggawohn said. The officers came from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A, Provincial Mobile Force Companies, Maguindanao del Norte and del Sur Police Provincial Offices, and the Regional Headquarters.

An additional 150 officers were on standby as a Reaction Standby Support Force for deployment as needed.

Today’s plebiscite will decide on the establishment of eight municipalities from 63 barangays in North Cotabato, currently part of the BARMM, Tanggawohn explained.

While Police Regional Office 12 has the lead role in security operations, the police in the Bangsamoro region is prepared to assist and bolster security measures in areas requiring additional support.

BARMM Ministry of Interior and Local Government Minister Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba and Atty. Muamar A. Guyo, Provincial Election Supervisor of Maguindanao del Norte, expressed gratitude to the police force for their commitment to maintaining peace and order during the plebiscite.

They also assured their support to the Philippine National Police throughout the electoral process.

“We are prepared to extensively deploy our troops to safeguard the well-being of all voters and stakeholders engaged in the plebiscite, preventing any election-related incidents,” Tanggawohn said.