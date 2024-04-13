PDLs joining SBMA workforce

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Department of Justice’s Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) signed a memorandum of agreement Thursday aimed at facilitating the reintegration of probationers, parolees and pardonees into the workforce.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño said the MoA provides a “silver lining” for those who are seeking to reintegrate into society. “If you are a parolee, probationer, or pardonee, some people will view you for your past actions and not what you are trying to become,” Aliño said.

“This agreement is a silver lining for them to feel that they are still part of the community. They should not be denied their right to work and provide financial support to their families,” he added.

PPA Administrator Atty. Bienvenido O. Benitez Jr. expressed gratitude to the SBMA for being the first government-owned and controlled corporation to support the PPA’s workplace reintegration plan.

Benitez noted that the MoA refers to parolees, probationers and pardonees as “clients” to lessen the stigma associated with being a former person deprived of liberty (PDL).

Under the agreement, the SBMA and PPA will jointly develop a workplace reintegration program that outlines the program’s goals, as well as the skills and competencies of the clients to facilitate skills-matching with potential employers.

The two agencies will also collaborate on monitoring and evaluating the program. Still, the agreement does not establish an employer-employee relationship between the SBMA and the clients, nor does it create a partnership or joint venture between the SBMA and DOJ-PPA beyond the scope of the program.

It also clarifies that clients are personally liable for any injuries or damages caused by their own fault or negligence while employed. SBMA Support Services Senior Deputy Administrator Atty. Ramon O. Agregado said the agency is committed to helping clients re-enter the workforce.