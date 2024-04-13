NFA apologizes to Ombudsman over erroneous list 'due to urgency of request'

The National Food Authority has apologized to Ombudsman Samuel Martires for failing to provide an accurate warehouse list requested by the Department of Agriculture.

In a letter dated 25 March addressed to Martires, NFA officer-in-charge Larry Lacson explained the oversight of the list was due to the urgency of the request.

“The undersigned would also like to take this opportunity to convey his apologies on behalf of the agency in the course of submitting the warehouse library as requested by the DA,” Lacson wrote in the letter.

“The inadvertence in providing the list was mainly due to the urgency of the request and not for anything else,” he added.

Lacson assured Martires of the NFA’s full cooperation with the Ombudsman’s investigations and the prompt submission of required documents.

The NFA also furnished the Office of the Ombudsman with a certification from its Administrative and General Services Department regarding the list of personnel who have been separated from service due to death, retirement, or are currently on leave for study or maternity purposes.

The Office of the Ombudsman confirmed to the Daily Tribune that Martires has already received the apology letter, along with certification, from the NFA.

Lacson’s latest submission of certification stemmed from the alleged errors discovered on the list of respondents submitted to the DA.

The documents were subsequently transmitted to the Office of the Ombudsman during its investigation into the controversial sale of buffer rice stocks.

On 14 March, Martires lifted the suspension order for 23 NFA employees, including those in the National Capital Region, based on the investigators’ recommendation.

The Ombudsman earlier flagged irregularities in the sale of 75,000 bags of “aging” and “deteriorating” rice buffer stock to private rice traders.

At least 141 NFA officials were slapped with a six-month preventive suspension by the Ombudsman after it discovered that the rice supplies—which were allegedly re-bagged by the traders and sold the same at a higher price—were still fit for human consumption.