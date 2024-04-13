MIAA prioritizes passenger safety amid heat

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is urging travelers to reconsider bringing elderly passengers, pregnant women, or those with medical conditions to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for greetings and farewells due to the scorching heat gripping the National Capital Region (NCR).

This comes amid concerns for passenger safety during the ongoing heatwave caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

MIAA officials cited a recent incident involving an elderly passenger who became lightheaded on her way to the airport after a medical procedure. She required immediate medical attention.

NCR has seen a significant rise in temperatures in recent days, with a peak of 42°C recorded on 9 April — a sharp increase from the 39°C to 40°C range observed between 6 and 8 April.

State weather bureau PAGASA, forecasts continued dangerously high heat index readings, with highs of 40°C expected on Friday and 41°C on 13 April, which approach thresholds that heighten the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and stroke.

“Given the current weather conditions, we strongly advise everyone to limit unnecessary visits to the airport, especially those with vulnerable family members,” said MIAA general manager Eric Jose Ines.

“We understand the tradition of Filipinos to send off and welcome loved ones at the airport in large groups. However, the safety and well-being of everyone at our terminals is our top priority.”