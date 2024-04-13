Ginebra feels NorthPort’s threat

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

3 p.m. — Phoenix vs Magnolia

6:15 p.m. — NorthPort vs Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel had it easy in its previous outing but head coach Tim Cone braces for a dogfight against a young and motivated NorthPort in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Coming off a huge win to snap a two-game slide themselves, the Gin Kings know that the Batang Pier will charge at them seeking to rebound from a loss in their 6:15 p.m. encounter.

“You won’t get anything easy from them. So, it’s gonna be a big battle,” Cone said as Ginebra tries to score a follow up to its 105-86 drubbing of Blackwater last Friday.

In the other pairing, Phoenix and Magnolia battle at 3 p.m. with both teams hoping to capture back-to-back victories.

The Hotshots have an even 2-2 win-loss slate and will welcome the debut of newly acquired forward Jerrick Balanza in a trade from Converge while the Fuel Masters carry a 2-4 card.

The Gin Kings saw the return of prized guard Scottie Thompson in their last outing after missing their first six games due to nagging back problems as they hiked their record to 4-3.

NorthPort, on the other hand, had its four-game winning streak halted by Magnolia, 97-104, last Wednesday.

“They’re coming off a loss with Magnolia so they’re gonna be looking to bounce back against us,” Cone said.

The multi-awarded Ginebra mentor also knows his team will be up against one of the dark horse squads in the all-Filipino Conference led by former Gin Kings forward Arvin Tolentino.

“They’re shooting the ball pretty well. Arvin is playing pretty well. They’ve picked up their defense. Coach Bonnie (Tan) is doing a tremendous thing with them, I think (Joshua) Munzon is playing well as well and (Zav) Lucero is obviously really contributing. They have a lot of weapons,” he said.

“They really have a lot of weapons on that floor. It’s a little different, they spread, they’re not that big but their guys play physical.”