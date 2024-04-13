Family matters inspire Scottie

Scottie Thompson was extra motivated to suit up for Barangay Ginebra following the birth of his second child last week.

The doting father made his Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup debut Friday night after missing the Gin Kings’ first six outings due to back problems.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why I really wanted to get back so bad. I was really inspired to undergo strengthening when my baby was born. Truly, I was really inspired by my kids and of course my wife (Jinky),” Thompson said following Ginebra’s 105-86 crushing of Blackwater at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“I saw her battles during labor and seeing her in the operating room, that gave me the motivation to get back at playing,” he added as the couple welcomed their son, Schyler Austin.

Thompson came in as a starter and played almost 27 minutes as the Gin Kings woke up from a two-game stupor for a 4-3 win-loss record.

He finished with four points on 2-of-6 field goal shooting, dished out eight assists, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals with just one turnover under his name in the stats sheet.

Thompson also brought in the energy missing in the Gin Kings during his absence.

“I bring her (Jinky) bravery on the court. I saw how brave she was, getting through the struggles and pain of giving birth to our children in a span of two years. Truly inspired by her,” the 30-year-old guard said.

Thompson was elated to be back in action despite not being in full health.

“It feels good and very happy to be back. Hopefully I could stay healthy,” he said.

“I’m not really 100 percent but I take it day-by-day with the help of strengthening and conditioning and continuous therapy. But I’m happy for the win and for the chance to get to play again.”

Thompson only got to join Ginebra practice recently but had to skip training when Jinky gave birth last Tuesday.

“He’s only had a couple of practices and joined the game. He didn’t practice the whole week,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

“I was caught between keeping him on the floor and giving him the rhythm and getting him back to that flow of the game but also I didn’t want him to overextend and play. We have a game on Sunday so he might not be ready to play on Sunday (if we overextended him),” Cone added.

The Gin Kings will face NorthPort today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.