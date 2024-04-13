Fake license manufacturer arrested

Joint personnel of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) reported that they arrested a man tagged in the manufacture of fake driver’s license in an operation in Manila last Wednesday.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II lauded the operating policemen and LTO personnel led by Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante G. Militante for the operation, saying that it sends a strong message of the agency’s efforts to run after those involved in illegal activities relating to road safety.

Mendoza identified the suspect as Jeric Baluyot, who was arrested inside his house in Barangay 467, Zone 46, Manila.

“This should serve as a strong warning to other people doing this illegal activity that we will run after you and make you liable for it,” said Mendoza.

The operation stemmed from the complaint about the proliferation of fake driver’s licenses that were allegedly being manufactured by a certain Ric, which prompted surveillance that led to the identification of then suspect and later his arrest during an operation in his house.