CLI raises P4.3B for Luzon blitz

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) had its first capital raising exercise after its 2017 maiden offering. The property firm raised P4.28 billion from the sale of Series A-1 and Series A-2 preferred shares. At the bell-ringing ceremony are (from left) CLI independent directors Ma. Jasmine Oporto, Ma. Aurora Geotina-Garcia, CLI CFO Beauregard Grant L. Cheng, CLI COO Jose Franco Soberano, CLI chairperson, president and CEO Jose Soberano III, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon, PSE COO Roel Refran, PSE corporate secretary Aissa Encarnacion, PSE issuer regulation division head Marigel Baniqued-Garcia and PSE general counsel Veronica Del Rosario.
Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), a property developer in Visayas and Mindanao, is now well-equipped with fresh funding to support its portfolio expansion, one of which was its entry into the Luzon market.

The company has raised P4.28 billion in its follow-on offering of preferred shares, having to exercise its oversubscription option to meet demand.

“The success is a strong indicator of the growing market trust and confidence in the company’s proven track record of generating returns through its business,” CLI’s chief finance officer Grant Cheng said on Friday.

“We have exceeded our fundraising targets through this follow-on offering, and now we are making strategic decisions on how to allocate these fresh funds that will fuel CLI’s strong expansion plans and several exciting projects,” he added.

CLI formally listed its Series A-1 and Series A-2 Preferred shares on 12 April, after a listing ceremony at the Philippine Stock Exchange.

BPI Capital Corporation and China Bank served as joint issue managers. They are joined by PNB Capital and RCBC Capital as joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

The preferred shares offer dividend rates of 7.585 percent p.a. for the 4-year Series A-1 and 8.25 percent p.a. for the 7-year Series A-2.

Growth driver

According to CLI chairperson and CEO Jose Soberano III, tapping the capital markets has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth.

“From our IPO for common shares in 2017 to a maiden bond offering in 2022, and now this initial issuance of preferred shares, we have strategically diversified our capital-raising efforts,” Soberano III said.

CLI recently reported a 29 percent increase in consolidated net income year-on-year, amounting to P4.64 billion.

The company also booked a 13 percent rise in net income, reaching P3.58 billion, compared to P3.17 billion in the previous year.

The growth was primarily driven by a robust 20 percent uptick in consolidated revenue, totaling P18.8 billion, fueled by real estate sales revenues, hotel operations and leasing income.

