‘Bomb joker’ nabbed at NAIA

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) on Friday disclosed that its operatives apprehended a Filipino-Canadian for allegedly making a bomb joke at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last Wednesday.

Reports said that the 65-year-old passenger made a comment during his check-in process at the airline counter that raised concerns among airport staff.

Authorities said that the passenger commented “Granada lang naman laman niyan,” which was deemed inappropriate and triggered immediate action from airport security.

As soon as PAL management learned about the incident, they immediately sought assistance from the PNP-AVSEGROUP personnel, who quickly responded and took the passenger into their custody.

The Miranda Doctrine’s constitutional rights and the circumstances behind the passenger’s arrest were explained to him.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP revealed that the arrested passenger’s luggage was paneled by AVSECU EOD/K9 as part of further security procedures and this verified that there were no explosive or incendiary items present.

As a criminal complaint for violating PD 1727 is being drafted against the passenger for an inquest proceeding, the passenger is currently held at NAIA Police Station 1.

“Cracking a joke about bombs or explosives is not only irresponsible but also illegal. We take security threats seriously, and any attempt to ignore such matters will be met with swift and appropriate action,” said PBGen Christopher Abrahano, director of PNP-AVSEGROUP.