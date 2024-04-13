Bikes overtake cars in Paris

PARIS, France (AFP) — Bicycles have passed cars as a means of transport in Paris according to a recent study, a city official said Thursday.

“Ten years ago who could have predicted that bicycles would overtake cars. Yet, it’s happened,” deputy mayor in charge of transport David Belliard posted on X.

The study by the Institut Paris Region, an urban planning agency, found that Parisians opted for bicycles for 11.2 percent of their trips within the city itself, compared to only 4.3 percent for cars.

Walking was the option for most trips at 53.5 percent, followed by public transport at 30 percent.

The study conducted between October 2022 and April 2023 followed 3,337 Paris region residents aged 16 to 80 whose movements were tracked and who filled out travel journals.

Paris has been investing heavily in bike lanes and has reduced the number of car parking spaces as part of measures to meet climate change goals.