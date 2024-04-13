Biden seeks $128-M more for EDCA

United States President Joe Biden is seeking a congressional allocation of $128 million for projects in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in the Philippines.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III relayed this to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday (Washington time), a day after the latter’s trilateral meeting with Biden and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

“This further underscores the strength of our alliance, and so I look forward to hearing your views on how we can keep working together more closely than ever, including through cooperation with like-minded partners,” Austin told Marcos in his visit to the Pentagon.

The allocation is included in the US President’s budget request for fiscal year 2025 to Congress.

“President Biden’s new request seeks $128 million to execute 36 projects and enhance defense cooperation agreement sites and that would more than double the amount that we’ve invested in EDCA infrastructure,” Austin said.

In a fact sheet released by the White House on Saturday, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will launch a new initiative in the coming year to preposition humanitarian relief commodities at an EDCA site.

The fact sheet said, “Prepositioning of commodities, combined with strengthened Philippines’ humanitarian assistance and disaster response capacity, including for EDCA-hosting communities, will contribute to greater crisis resilience and more effective crisis response.”

Austin said the Philippines and the US have invested significant time and resources to address shared security challenges.

He said that Biden “promised to keep building” the Philippines-US partnership.

Also, Austin reiterated Biden’s assurance of the US commitment to come to the defense of the Philippines, which he described as ironclad.

He stressed anew that “an armed attack on the Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific, including the South China Sea, will invoke US defense commitments in the Mutual Defense Treaty.”

The EDCA was one of the instruments signed by the Philippines and the US in 2014, aimed at deepening their defense cooperation and advancing the implementation of the MDT.

The US Department of Defense has allocated $109 million for infrastructure projects at EDCA sites since 2014.

The amount included the $59 million for the airfield improvement at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

Marcos said his visit to the Pentagon has reaffirmed “the strength of the relationship between the United States and the Philippines in the face of all the threats and challenges that we have had to face together.”

“The Philippines is always able to look to the United States for support, and we hope that this trilateral agreement, which we formalized yesterday, will be a formalization of an added multilateral support and structure that will make the safety, the peace and the stability of South China a reality and continue to be a reality,” he said.