Ati to fight for rights over 1,200 sqm. land

An Ati tribal leader cried foul over the repossession of the 1,200-square-meter land occupied by the Ati tribe.

Maria Tamboon, one of the leaders of the Ati tribe in Boracay, maintained that their certificate of land ownership or CLOA was not canceled since they had not received any notice from the Department of Agrarian Reform.

“That’s just the DAR. They want to take it back,” Tamboon said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“If there was an order, we should have been informed to be clear. So why has our attorney not received any order. That’s what they want, to take it back,” she said.

She said if there was finality, the DAR should have notified them.

Tamboon is in possession of her CLOA, which the Department of Agrarian Reform reportedly canceled.

“Why did former DAR Secretary John Castriciones award it to them,” she asked.

“The CLOA was signed by Duterte, why did they give it to us? They knew it was not valid, so why was it given? This is a problem for us. We don’t have money to pay lawyers,” she said.

She said it was Castriciones who distributed the land. It was on 18 November 2018 that then-President Rodrigo Duterte and Castriciones personally handed over the CLOA to the Ati tribe.

“We will fight for this. We don’t need the land to be given by DAR because we have our own land, then it will be taken back? Who is to blame here? We did not grab it, it was given to us,” she said.

DAILY TRIBUNE tried to contact the Daughters of Charity several times but to no avail. The religious order has been helping the Ati tribe.

In an exclusive interview, DAR Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Napoleon Galit said they would uphold the law and look for one to three hectares of land for the Ati.

“Although the secretary voided their CLOA, we have located land for them. We are in the process of determining with the DENR if it is agricultural land. That they can call their own,” Galit said.

He said the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act of 1997 (IPRA) cannot be invoked in this case.

“We will determine if the land is agricultural land. Then, if it's owned by the government, it will be included,” Galit said.

He maintained that there was a misrepresentation of the property, but it was the secretary's duty to do due diligence to be assured of what the law says.