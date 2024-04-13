2+1 CCG ships ‘swarming’ BdM

Maritime security analyst Ray Powell reported Saturday that the China Coast Guard (CCG) has deployed another ship to join the build-up at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Powell said the CCG vessel, with bow number 5303, had arrived at the rich fishing ground in the WPS within the Philippine exclusive economic zone to join the two other CCG vessels swarming the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier reported two CCG ships and 25 Chinese maritime militia vessels were swarming the area.

“CCG 5303 now arriving from the west to join the vessel swarm at Scarborough Shoal,” Powell, a former United States Air Force officer and ex-defense attaché, said.

He provided digital imagery showing the third CCG vessel on a trajectory toward the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

Also shown in the same image were two CCG ships and the CMM vessels close to the lagoon entrance of the shoal.