Workers in demand

In response to the rapidly evolving global working landscape, Bayan Academy with the support of J.P. Morgan, has undertaken an initiative called InDemandPH.

This transformative program has empowered more than 13,000 individuals in underserved communities providing them with essential skills tailored to meet on-the-job demands of eight priority industries.

These eight priority industries, as identified through Tesda and the relevant industry associations, have been projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years: tourism, IT-BPM, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, electronics, transportation and logistics, and health and wellness.

InDemandPH understands the challenges currently faced by employees in the workforce and have put forward solutions preparing them for the increasingly complex demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as new jobs that may be in-flight to the Philippine marketplace.

Through targeted skills development curricula that have been customized by partners in industry, employee adaptability and flexibility are prioritized, InDemandPH ensures that each participant becomes in demand in their respective fields today and for the near future.

Out of the 13,000 participants, an impressive 11,000 have earned credentials, certifications, or licensure, significantly enhancing their employability. With this, the average monthly wage for those placed or promoted is US$303 (approximately P16,665) — tremendously uplifting their and their families’ lives and paving the way for economic prosperity within their communities.

Presently, over 10,000 beneficiaries of InDemandPH are gainfully employed on a full-time basis.

The seed for InDemandPH had been planted in 2017 when Tesda initiated a cross-collaboration with various government, non-government and private stakeholders, including the former president of Bayan Academy, the late Dr. Eduardo A. Morato Jr. to formulate the 2018-2022 National Technical Education and Skills Development Plan.