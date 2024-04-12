Women construct better world

Within Aboitiz Construction, three exceptional women stand as pillars of inspiration. Their stories, woven with determination and resilience, exemplify empowerment and achievement. Their narratives reflect what confident and dedicated women should embody in this era and in a male-dominated world of construction.

As the sun rises over the project site in Batangas, Sofia Chavez, a young field engineer, stands poised to conquer new horizons.

Fueled by an unyielding passion for learning and growth, Chavez blazes a trail of innovation, challenging stereotypes and carving her niche in a male-dominated industry. For her, the realm of engineering knows no bounds, no barriers — only boundless opportunities waiting to be seized. With each structure she helps to build, she paves the way for a future, where meritocracy reigns supreme.

“The presence of women in the construction industry can inspire other women to stand up, break gender stereotypes, and promote gender equality not just in the workplace but also within the society,” Sofia proclaims.

Ganyfer Hernandez, a devoted mother and a technical manager for business development, epitomizes the art of balance and resilience. With each step she takes, she navigates through the rhythm between motherhood and career, proving that with determination, one can scale the highest peaks of success.

For her, the workplace isn’t just a place for professional growth — it’s an avenue where familial obligations and aspirations align harmoniously.

“Balancing career and motherhood is a dynamic and ongoing process. It requires patience, resilience, and a bit of creativity. But with the right mindset and support, it’s not just possible — it’s an opportunity to model strength, determination, and balance for the next Generation,” Gany shares.

In Aboitiz Construction’s project site in Balamban, Cebu, Marife Balbarino emerges as a symbol of fortitude and grace. Rethinking women’s roles in leadership, she ascends to the coveted role of a female project manager, her journey marked by her determination and love for her work.

With each project she undertakes, Marife not only dismantles stereotypes but also lays the groundwork for a future where gender is no barrier to success. For her, leadership isn’t defined by gender, but by empathy, understanding, and a continuous pursuit of excellence.

“In the company, every voice — be it male or female — contributes to our success,” Marife asserts. “Together, we build inclusivity in the workplace, where every individual is celebrated for their unique contributions.”

The stories of Sofia, Ganyfer, and Marife prove that women are also builders. They pioneer pathways of excellence and empowerment for generations to come. Through their inspiring stories, they provide a blueprint for a better future where possibilities are limitless.