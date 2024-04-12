Homegrown pita wrap brand Turks reached another milestone as it opened its third international branch in Southeast Asia, coinciding with the launch of two new food items in the Philippines.

After the successful launch of Turks, which was rebranded as T.Co in Hong Kong just last year and last month in Kwon Tung, Kowloon, Turks founder and self-made billionaire Gem L. Zeñarosa has once again proven his keen eye for success with the opening of the franchise’s third international branch in Central, HK today.

Known for his innovative business strategies and relentless determination, Zeñarosa has captured the attention of locals and tourists alike with this bold expansion.

The arrival of T.Co in Hong Kong was met with much anticipation and excitement as the city’s diverse culinary scene eagerly welcomed this new addition.

Two more branches of T.Co are expected to open in May (Mongkok) and June (Causeway Bay) of this year.

Chicken lovers have more reasons to embrace Turks today with the addition of Crispy Chicken Wrap and Crispy Chicken Rice to its menu.

Turk’s Crispy Chicken is a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive world of chicken brands. With its perfectly crispy and flavorful coating and juicy and tender chicken, Turk’s crispy chicken stands out amongst its competitors.

The level of quality and attention to detail put into every batch of chicken is unparalleled, making it a top contender in the market. Turk’s crispy chicken exceeds expectations not only in terms of taste and texture but also in its commitment to using high-quality ingredients and maintaining strict hygiene standards.