Transport strike looms anew

Transport groups Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela) and Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) on Thursday confirmed that they will push through with their plan to conduct a two-day transport strike starting Monday, 15 April 2024 until 16 April.

Manibela president Mar Valbuena, in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, said that the planned transport strike was part of the group’s ongoing protest against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) with the consolidation deadline approaching at the end of this month.

“We cannot afford consolidation. We cannot afford these modern minibuses,” Valbuena said.

Previously, Manibela and Piston have opposed the program because of the cost of the units and of the requirements of registering and running a transport cooperative as the groups claimed that it will displaced single-unit operators.

Valbuena said that commuters still patronize the traditional jeepneys because they are convenient and the fares are affordable.

“Those calling to modernize the traditional jeepneys that are well-made, run well and are locally made… Those who are complaining about jeepneys are not the ones who commute,” Valbuena said.

Piston, on the other hand, said that the deadline should be set aside while a petition against the PUVMP is pending at the Supreme Court.

“The House hearings at the House on the PUVMP are not yet done and our petition is still pending at the Supreme Court but this regime is in a rush to take away the livelihoods of drivers and small operators,” Piston deputy secretary-general Ruben Baylon said in a statement.

The looming two-day strike is expected to disrupt daily commuters and highlight the drivers’ plight in the face of the modernization program’s demands.

In other developments, the Philippine National Police (PNP) also on Thursday said it would dispatch vehicles to provide free rides to commuters amid an impending strike by some transport groups next week.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo disclosed that their mobility assets would augment other vehicles to be provided by other government agencies.

“While our police officers are on patrols and they chance upon passengers who are affected by this transport strike, just hail PNP patrol vehicles and these would provide assistance to you in going to your destination,” Fajardo said.

The PNP spokesperson added that they are communicating with transport groups regarding this matter, stressing that the PNP respects their freedom to air their grievances against the government.

“This early, we are contacting the transport groups so that we can also provide them with protection and identify their possible rally areas so that it does not cause traffic obstruction or traffic congestion. We will give them that day, but of course, we will exercise maximum tolerance so that there will not be any trouble on the day when they will actually hold rallies on the roads,” Fajardo said.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stressed that the deadline for the franchise consolidation of public utility vehicles — which was set at 30 April 2024 — will not be extended.

Marcos assured that the program will not be a burden to the drivers and operators as he noted the government subsidy for modern PUVs.