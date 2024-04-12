Traffic enforcers flag another ‘gov’t’ vehicle

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported on Thursday that its enforcers and personnel from the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) flagged an alleged government vehicle for using the EDSA busway lane.

Reports said that a black Toyota Land Cruiser with a license plate number indicating it belonged to a senator was apprehended by traffic enforcers for using the EDSA busway on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred near the Ortigas Avenue MRT Station, involved the driver handing over his license to traffic enforcers before speeding away. Media personnel present were unable to determine if a senator was in the vehicle.

The incident comes just days after former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson apologized for using the busway and pledged to compensate the apprehending officers. Singson stopped his vehicle, cooperated with authorities, and paid the corresponding fine.

The MMDA restricts vehicles other than buses and authorized emergency vehicles from using the EDSA busway and violators face a P5,000 fine.