Roadside drama

A recent incident on a northern city’s street involving a group of teenagers and a former mayor has tongues wagging. Reports suggest a casual drive took a bizarre turn when the ex-official allegedly engaged in a heated roadside confrontation with a group of intoxicated young girls.

Initial rumors painted a picture of physical aggression and assault, with the ex-mayor supposedly taking matters into his own hands. However, validation reveals a different story: the three girls, led by a 15-year-old behind the wheel of a Black Estrada pick-up, honked at the ex-mayor driving a Lexus SUV, triggering the unexpected encounter.

Contrary to sensationalized accounts, the former mayor did not lay a hand on the young driver. While the incident could have ended differently if the girls had apologized, they find themselves facing serious repercussions for drunk driving. Moreover, questions arise about the responsibility of the girl’s parents for allowing her to drive without a driver’s license.