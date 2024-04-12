Quiboloy seeks quashing of arrest warrant

The camp of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was scheduled yesterday to file a motion to quash the warrant of arrest issued against him last week by Branch 12 of the Davao City Regional Trial Court.

Lawyer Israelito Tarreon revealed their latest legal move, arguing that the Department of Justice (DoJ) violated Quiboloy’s right to the speedy resolution of the cases against him.

Tarreon claimed the DoJ “allowed more than four years for the complainant to prove his case” against the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader and self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God.”

He said the right to a speedy disposition of cases is a substantive right protected under the Constitution. He expressed confidence that the court would grant their motion.

Quiboloy has denied sexually abusing his female personal assistants or “pastorals,” claiming they made up the accusations against him because he had rejected them.

He recently released an audio statement demanding that the Philippine government guarantee that he would not be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to answer similar sex and human trafficking complaints, as well as fraud and money laundering charges.

Torreon, however, said Quiboloy, who claimed he was still in the Philippines, may not be totally against being extradited.

What the influential religious leader fears is the possibility of an extraordinary rendition involving torture, his lawyer said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) denied any hand in the scot-free Quiboloy.

“The AFP is aware of the circulating photos allegedly showing Mr. Quiboloy in attendance during the graduation ceremony of the ACQ College of Ministries’ military orientation training in 2023, alongside high-ranking AFP officers,” AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday.

Trinidad said the public must “withhold speculation and judgment until more (details) are known.”

“We assert our independence from private entities or personalities, emphasizing that preferential treatment or protection based on affiliations is not part of our operational ethos,” he said.

Trinidad explained that the AFP’s reservist programs, including the Philippine Army Affiliated Reserve Unit (PAARU), “focus solely on fostering volunteerism, national defense preparedness, and supporting active personnel in humanitarian and disaster relief.”

“Any activity that deviates from these core objectives constitutes a violation of our established guidelines and will be promptly addressed,” he said.

“If any wrongdoing is substantiated among AFP members, we will not hesitate to take decisive action to ensure accountability,” he added.

In August 2022, Quiboloy’s news network, Sonshine Media Network International Channel, reported that the AFP had accepted new reservists from the 2nd Metro Davao Signal Battalion-SMNI PAARU.