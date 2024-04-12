National mix-mix day

Mang Inasal is treating all customers at its almost 600 stores across the Philippines to a P20 discount for Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small tomorrow (14 April) through the National Halo-Halo Blowout.

“We are giving all Halo-Halo lovers a level-up celebration this summer and it will begin with our National Halo-Halo Blowout,” said Mang Inasal president Mike Castro.

“We want all our customers to enjoy the promo together with their families and friends because Halo-Halo is truly a dessert that completes the Unli-Saya experience in our stores.”

Further spreading the “level-up sarap” with Extra Creamy Halo-Halo on Sunday are Mang Inasal endorsers Dimples Romana who will visit Mang Inasal Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Jane de Leon, who will drop by Mang Inasal Market! Market!

Also, content creators Melai Cantiveros, Ciara Magallanes of Mommy Diaries PH, and Bisaya Squad will visit select Mang Inasal stores during the National Halo-Halo Blowout.

The National Halo-Halo Blowout’s P20 off on Sunday is available for dine-in and takeout transactions only.

A delivery edition is coming up on 21 April offering the same P20 discount for orders of Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small made via Mang Inasal Delivery app or www.manginasaldelivery.com.ph.

The festivities continue with a nationwide caravan that will kick off on 20 April through an event to be attended by some of the country’s well-loved influencers like Cong TV.

In the caravan, customers can enjoy free entertainment, free games, and free Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.

The caravan will run until June.

On digital, netizens can join by simply posting on Facebook and TikTok their level up summer with Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.

The challenge will end on 31 May. The winner shall receive Mang Inasal e-Gifts.