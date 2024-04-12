Mendoza lauds personnel on arrest of driver’s license fabricator

Joint personnel from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) apprehended a man involved in the production of fraudulent driver's licenses during an operation in Manila on Wednesday, 10 April.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II lauded the operating policemen and LTO personnel led by Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante G. Militante for the operation which he said sends a strong message of the agency’s efforts to run after those involved in illegal activities relating to road safety.

Mendoza identified the arrested suspect as Jeric Baluyot who was arrested inside his house on Adelina Street, Brgy. 467, Zone 46, Manila City.

“Dahil sa maling gawain ng taong ito ay maraming motorista na hindi kuwalipikado na magmaneho ng motorsiklo at anumang uri ng sasakyan ang nasa daan. Lubhang delikado ito hindi lang sa kanila kundi sa mas maraming motorista na sumunod sa tamang proseso,” Mendoza said.

“This serves as a strong warning to other people doing this illegal activity that we will run after you and make you liable for it,” he added.

The operation stemmed from the complaint about the proliferation of fake driver’s licenses that were allegedly being manufactured by a certain Ric.

Intelligence-gathering was immediately launched which led to the identification of then suspect and later his arrest during an operation in his house.

Seized from Tañedo were falsified driver’s license and fake LTO’s Official Receipt for motor vehicle registration, smartphones and other equipment being used in his illegal activity.

A case of violation of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, is now being readied against the arrested suspect.