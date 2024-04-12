Hong Kong Court Jails Portuguese

HONG KONG, China (AFP) — A Hong Kong man with Portuguese nationality was jailed for five years on Thursday for “incitement to secession,” the first dual-national convicted under the city’s Beijing-made national security law.

Joseph John, also known as Wong Kin-chung, pleaded guilty in February to the charge, admitting that he was the chairperson of the now-dissolved Britain-based Hong Kong Independence Party. He was also an administrator for the party’s six online platforms.

The guiding principles of the little-known group included “declaring China’s illegal occupation of Hong Kong,” “inviting the UK and the US to send troops to Hong Kong,” and calling for the city to be an “independent member state of the Commonwealth,” the court was told.

The prosecution alleged 42 posts on the party’s social media platforms to be “secessionist.” The offending posts included online petitions for foreign military intervention and crowdfunding to build an army for Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Judge Ernest Lin sentenced John to five years in jail, saying that he had “distorted history, demonized China, and appealed to foreign countries to destroy (Hong Kong) and China by political or simply violent means.”

“Those posts lent excuses to foreign politicians... to criticize, boycott and even suppress China and (Hong Kong) in the name of helping Hong Kong,” Lin said.

John, a 41-year-old Portuguese citizen, has been denied bail for over 16 months since he was arrested and charged in November 2022 with “conspiracy to carry out seditious acts,” punishable with up to two years in jail under Hong Kong’s Crimes Ordinance.

Last March, the prosecution upgraded his case to fall under Hong Kong’s first national security law, which was imposed by Beijing to quell dissent in 2020 after the city saw massive and at times violent pro-democracy protests.