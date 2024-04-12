Energy deals lag vs growth

The pace of energy projects is not keeping up with the growth in the economy which may mean another power shortfall in the future.

Despite joint efforts of the government and private sector to augment power supply, the country is still struggling to generate additional installed capacity.

Department of Energy (DoE) data revealed that the country’s total installed on-grid power capacity meagerly inched up by 0.12 percent last year to 28,291 megawatts (MW) from 28,258 MW in 2022.

Compare this with the 5.6 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth last year.

Even the provision of renewable energy is not expected to replace the conventional power sources such as coal that the country has committed to remove as its contribution to controlling carbon emissions which is causing the radical shifts in the weather.

Amid a seemingly aggressive drive to promote clean energy sources, coal still dominates the entire power mix with an installed capacity at 12,406 MW.

The coal plant capacity last year notably went down by 0.18 percent from 12,428 MW in 2022, which pulled down its power mix share to 43.9 percent from 44 percent.

Meanwhile, installed on-grid supply from hydroelectric power plants logged the second-highest capacity at 3,799 MW, which represented a 1.4 percent increase from the previous year’s 3,745 MW. Its overall share also slightly increased to 13.4 percent from 13.3 percent.

Oil-based power plants and natural gas-fired power plants followed in third and fourth spots, respectively.

As of end-2023, oil-based power plants had a total capacity of 3,737 MW, a 2.5 percent decline from 3,834 MW with an overall share in the power mix at 13.2 percent.

The installed capacity from natural gas-fired power plants stayed at 3,732 MW and an overall share of 13.2 percent of the power mix.

On the other hand, the contribution of on-grid geothermal power plants was unchanged at 1,952 MW with an overall share of 6.9 percent.

Highest increase

The DoE report shows that solar power plants have recorded the highest increase in on-grid capacity, reaching 1,653 MW from 1,530 MW. This 8.04 percent growth brought its overall share to 5.8 percent from 5.4 percent.

On the other hand, the capacity contribution of biomass power plants decreased to 585 MW from 611 MW, slightly dropping its share of the power mix to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the total installed capacity of wind power plants remained stagnant at 427 MW and 1.5 percent share of the power mix.

It is worth noting that the DoE did not include energy storage systems in the power mix. However, its on-grid capacity reached 436 MW, composed of both battery and hybrid technologies, for a similar period. This is a significant increase of 179.5 percent from 2022’s 156 MW.

Off-grid capacity up

As of the end of 2023, the total installed off-grid power capacity reached 684.666 MW, which was a 1.6 percent increase from 2022’s 673.677 MW.

Oil-based facilities are still the leading provider for off-grid power plants with a capacity of 612.362 MW, representing a 1.8 percent increase from 601.373 MW. Its share of the energy mix also grew from 89.3 percent to 89.4 percent.

The capacities of other off-grid hydropower plants, including hydroelectric, wind power, coal and solar capacity, were unchanged.

Hydroelectric accounted for 30.605 MW, equivalent to a 4.5 percent share; wind power had a capacity of 16.560 MW, representing a 2.5 percent share; coal generated 15 MW, giving it a 2.2 percent share, while solar capacity not connected to the grid was at 10.139 MW, with an overall share of 1.5 percent.