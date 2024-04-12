Cainta LGU cracks whip vs ‘overpass vendors’

The local government of Cainta, Rizal has deployed a team to ensure that the town’s pedestrian overpasses were free of illegal vendors and bystanders.

According to Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto, the local government had received reports that the pedestrian overpasses were dirty and people were afraid to use them as illegal vendors and bystanders loitering there.

“We deployed a tag team in all our overpasses 16 hours a day to ensure that no people will be staying there,” Nieto said, adding that the town’s power wash team has already cleaned these areas.

“Tomorrow they will start painting the dirty walls to make them shine,” Nieto said.

Meanwhile, Cainta is hosting a concert of American balladeer David Pomeranz on 27 April this year.

“The Cainta Central Auditorium is now ready to be the venue of David Pomeranz’s concert. He will arrive in the Philippines on 25 April for a fund-raising concert of one of our parishes,” Nieto said.