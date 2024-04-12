2 dead in Navy chopper crash

Two pilots were killed in an aircraft accident in Cavite City on Thursday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed.

Philippine Navy public affairs chief, Commander John Percie Alcos, said the naval aircraft, a Robinson R22 trainer helicopter, took off from Sangley Airport in Cavite to conduct a training flight with two pilots on board when it made an emergency landing around 6 a.m. near a public market in the area.

“The pilots were rushed to nearby hospitals by the responding teams from the Philippine Fleet and Naval Air Wing, but it is unfortunate they were not able to make it,” Alcos said. It was the country’s last R22 helicopter.