NEWS

2 dead in Navy chopper crash

Crash aftermath Journalists are on the scene where the Philippine Navy's light utility helicopter — Robinson R22 — tragically crashed near a public building in Cavite City on Thursday morning. The tragic incident claimed the lives of the captain and co-pilot. A crane swiftly recovered the helicopter and is now being examined at the Naval Base in Sangley Point, Cavite.
Crash aftermath Journalists are on the scene where the Philippine Navy's light utility helicopter — Robinson R22 — tragically crashed near a public building in Cavite City on Thursday morning. The tragic incident claimed the lives of the captain and co-pilot. A crane swiftly recovered the helicopter and is now being examined at the Naval Base in Sangley Point, Cavite. PHOTOGRAPH BY KING RODRIGUEZ FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE

Two pilots were killed in an aircraft accident in Cavite City on Thursday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed.

Philippine Navy public affairs chief, Commander John Percie Alcos, said the naval aircraft, a Robinson R22 trainer helicopter, took off from Sangley Airport in Cavite to conduct a training flight with two pilots on board when it made an emergency landing around 6 a.m. near a public market in the area.

“The pilots were rushed to nearby hospitals by the responding teams from the Philippine Fleet and Naval Air Wing, but it is unfortunate they were not able to make it,” Alcos said. It was the country’s last R22 helicopter.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph