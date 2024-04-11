Winning culture sparks Beermen success

San Miguel Beer’s red-hot start in the Philippine Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association should not be credited to its incredible amount of talent.

It’s all about the winning culture that Jorge Gallent built since he took over as head coach last year.

Mo Tautuaa said Gallent has been building a winning culture in which he holds them accountable from the way they train up to the way they play and carry themselves inside the court.

So far, San Miguel is the hottest team in the league after winning its first five games. Its latest win — a 113-110 conquest of dangerous Terrafirma — was due to their collective effort in the crucial stretch.

“It all starts at practice. We’re trying to build a culture where we play together, play as a team. I feel like in our first games in this conference we’ve really been showing that,” Tautuaa, the hero in San Miguel’s victory over the Dyip last Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, said.

“Every single game, Jorge, always tells us we suck when we don’t move the ball and we’re dangerous if we do. You can tell and see it, that when we move the ball, we are dangerous, I mean, we just have to continue that, build that culture and continue listening to what Jorge has to say to us.”

Against the Dyip, Tautuaa, a role player, was at his best, scoring the Beermen’s last five points, including a reverse layup in the final 15.1 seconds that forced their foes to take a desperate three-pointer that bounced off the rim.

He finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists to underscore San Miguel’s depth and ability to get everybody involved.

“Mo is a great talent and Mo knows that. He just has to play his game and just focus on what he has to do,” said Gallent, a multi-titled mentor in the defunct Philippine Basketball League before getting a major break when he replaced Leo Austria as head coach in January of last year.

“Mo will be Mo just like how he played now. He just has to put his mind on the game and he will be okay which he did now.”

Still, despite their glowing performance, Gallent is taking it one game at a time.

“One game at a time. So now we only think of Converge. That’s the ladder,” said Gallent, whose wards will be facing the FiberXers on 19 April at the Philsports Arena.

“We have 11 steps, we’re going towards (the next) six steps. That’s what we think of. The quarterfinals (seat) is not with us. It’s not there so we’re not thinking of if.”