Taking it seriously

Dear Editor,

The recent news of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) investigating a social media page suspected of recruiting Filipinos with military backgrounds for China no doubt has sent ripples of concern throughout the nation.

While the page has since been taken down, and China has vehemently denied the allegations, the incident reminds us of the ever-present need for vigilance in protecting national security.

It’s not a secret that the Philippines has a long and complicated history with China, particularly regarding territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea, which have strained relations between the two countries.

What sends a shiver to the spine, however, is the notion that Filipino citizens with military expertise are seemingly seen as valuable assets by Chinese intelligence agencies.

This comes after AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. confirmed his marching orders to probe reports that China has recruited Filipinos with military backgrounds to spy for it in the West Philippine Sea.

The AFP's swift investigation into this alleged recruitment scheme – while demonstrating a commendable commitment to safeguarding national security – should also prompt a broader discussion about potential vulnerabilities and how to address them.

Firstly, the Philippines needs to strengthen its domestic counterintelligence efforts, which include actively monitoring social media platforms and online spaces where such recruitment attempts might occur.

Also, social media has become a breeding ground for misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and adequate measures to identify and counter foreign influence operations are crucial.

One example is the clarification of the Chinese embassy in the country following the arrest of two Chinese nationals by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation for illegal possession of high-powered firearms in Pasig City.

The embassy said the two Chinese nationals' arrest was an “isolated case” that it believed was being “exploited by certain individuals for ulterior motives.” It stressed that the case “blew things out of proportion by making groundless accusations against China and the Chinese people.”

Secondly, the Philippines should continue cultivating solid partnerships with its allies, particularly the United States. The recent military exercise involving the Philippines, the United States, Japan, and Australia in the West Philippine Sea is a positive step in this direction.

Collaboration on intelligence sharing and joint military exercises can significantly bolster the Philippines' ability to deter and counter potential threats.

Thirdly, the Philippine government needs to invest in programs that improve the lives and well-being of Filipino soldiers.

This should come with competitive salaries, better benefits, and access to quality education and training – which can go a long way in boosting morale and preventing Filipinos with valuable military skills from seeking employment elsewhere, potentially with foreign adversaries.

The alleged recruitment attempt, while unconfirmed, underscores the importance of vigilance, and the Philippines must be proactive in safeguarding its national security.

By strengthening counterintelligence efforts, fostering solid alliances, and investing in its military personnel, the Philippines can ensure it is well-equipped to address potential threats and protect its sovereignty.

Ferds Santos

santoferd2001@yahoo.com